Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Rossby Financial LCC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 104.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 106.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 178,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

