Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 127.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $868.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

