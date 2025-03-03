CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CVD Equipment Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CVV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.96. 27,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,211. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. CVD Equipment has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 665,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CVD Equipment by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

