Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Grows By 39.1%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,102,900 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 2,948,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

MAWHF remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Man Wah has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $0.75.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

