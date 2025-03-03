Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.34 and last traded at $101.10. Approximately 10,057,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 39,653,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $186,718,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

