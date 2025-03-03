Investment Partners LTD. Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $252.63 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average is $224.58. The company has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

