Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Concentrix by 73.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 233.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,771.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Concentrix stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.