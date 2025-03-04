Promising Bank Stocks To Research – March 1st

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent an ownership stake in banking institutions and are traded on public exchanges. Their value is influenced by factors such as interest rates, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions, offering investors potential returns through dividends and capital gains while also exposing them to sector-specific risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $8.03 on Friday, reaching $508.30. The stock had a trading volume of 47,549,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,363,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.00. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,603,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,632,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,462,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,396,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.55 and its 200 day moving average is $236.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. 24,697,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,373,156. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $576.08. 3,204,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,133. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $576.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $525.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.21.

