ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

ITM Power stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

