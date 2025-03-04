ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
ITM Power Price Performance
ITM Power stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 2,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
ITM Power Company Profile
