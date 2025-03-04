Ring Mountain Capital LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ring Mountain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after buying an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,863,000 after buying an additional 2,535,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

