Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,454 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $404,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $426.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.66 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

