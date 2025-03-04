SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald Acquires 10,000 Shares

SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.12 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,200.00 ($31,801.24).
SiteMinder Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.42.
SiteMinder Company Profile
