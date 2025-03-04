Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Rises By 71.4%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,578.0 days.
SCSK Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $25.14 on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. SCSK has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.14.
SCSK Company Profile
