Short Interest in SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Rises By 71.4%

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,578.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCSKF remained flat at $25.14 on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. SCSK has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

