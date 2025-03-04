Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

