Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

