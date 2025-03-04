Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 399 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after buying an additional 718,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,584,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,607,000 after buying an additional 480,729 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,475,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,990,000 after buying an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,800,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,028,977 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus set a $130.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

