Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 170 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 16.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 352.0% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLAC opened at $691.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The firm has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $717.73 and its 200-day moving average is $713.28.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

