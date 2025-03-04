BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

