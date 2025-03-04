Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50), with a volume of 279343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

Everyman Media Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.65. The company has a market capitalization of £34.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.52.

Everyman Media Group Company Profile

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

