Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.460–0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 million-$24.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.6 million. Amprius Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.110–0.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

Shares of AMPX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. 3,193,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,765. The company has a market cap of $234.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.45. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

In related news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 18,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $56,784.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 678,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,140. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amprius Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.