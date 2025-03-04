Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 961.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,780,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,670,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 129,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 620,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,113,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,489,000 after buying an additional 427,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

KBWB traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,320,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,766. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.95. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $72.39.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.