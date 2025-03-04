Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.70. 796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.