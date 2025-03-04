Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Update

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 6.09% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Stock Down 13.4 %

DGLY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,031,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,804,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $603,840.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.85. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $3.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 93.21% and a negative return on equity of 407.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Stories

