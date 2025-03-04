Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $479,661.12 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,537.44. The trade was a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zai Lab Stock Up 7.2 %

Zai Lab stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.02. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

