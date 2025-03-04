AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Down 6.1% – Time to Sell?

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.84 and last traded at $18.12. 391,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 541,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

