Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) were down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.52. Approximately 51,734,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 47,197,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 502,200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 82.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 696.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

