Bard Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.59% of Atomera worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atomera in the third quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atomera in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Atomera by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Stock Performance

ATOM opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $153.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.38. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

About Atomera

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 106.81% and a negative net margin of 13,655.55%.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

