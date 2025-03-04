SWS Partners Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 263.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 60,355 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $287,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 93.12%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

