SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 21,433 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

FXI stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

