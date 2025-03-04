Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock Position Cut by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Archrock makes up approximately 1.7% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.12% of Archrock worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AROC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 5,621.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

