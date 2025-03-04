Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 256 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

