SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 9,802 DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This represents a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. The trade was a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,010 shares of company stock valued at $66,102,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.8 %

DocuSign stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

