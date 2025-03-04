Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $847,000 Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 244.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after buying an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after buying an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day moving average of $250.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $322.00 to $317.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.88.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

