Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $847,000 Holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 244.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after buying an additional 3,019,376 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after buying an additional 2,336,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 61,014.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,996,000 after buying an additional 1,009,792 shares in the last quarter.
Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FLUT opened at $271.56 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day moving average of $250.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.