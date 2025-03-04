SWS Partners Sells 8,680 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPA opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.34.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

