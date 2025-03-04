Bard Associates Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.41% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 102,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

