The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL) Stock Position Increased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. The LGL Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 10.04% of The LGL Group worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

About The LGL Group

LGL stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The LGL Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

