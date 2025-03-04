DJE Kapital AG Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Nucor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 652,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,097,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,732,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE NUE opened at $133.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.13.
Nucor Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
