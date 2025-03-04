SWS Partners Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 820.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

