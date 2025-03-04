DJE Kapital AG Invests $682,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 43.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Yum China by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Yum China by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

