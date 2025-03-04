Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Holdings Cut by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $149.50 and a 12 month high of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 48.67%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

