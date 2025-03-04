Shine Justice Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SHJ)

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 6th.
Shine Justice Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.32.
About Shine Justice
