Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 18.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

