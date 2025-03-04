Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Takes Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP stock opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.94. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

