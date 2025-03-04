Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRTS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensus Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 54,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $73.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.