uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,380.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,915 shares of company stock worth $588,112. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $444,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 8,056.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

