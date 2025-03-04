uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Short Interest Update

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QURE
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 336.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $444,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 8,056.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 346,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in uniQure by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 102,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $7,360,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
uniQure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $531.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. uniQure has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $19.18.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
