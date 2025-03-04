Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on KNX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

