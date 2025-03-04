SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 43,000.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Shares of AON opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

