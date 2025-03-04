Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 27,388 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $25,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in KLA by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $691.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $717.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $713.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

