SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 25,098 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after acquiring an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,609,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $5,682,125.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

