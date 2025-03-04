Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 3,515 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $585.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $547.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $593.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.